The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Saturday, October 17, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A strengthening storm will exit the Northeast today. In most
areas of New England, rain will simply end, but in the
mountains across the northern tier, a change to snow can
bring a few inches of accumulation to the high elevations.
Dry air will sweep in from the central Appalachians as the
day progresses. Another storm will spread rain across the
Upper Midwest with accumulating snow over the northern tier.
A third storm is forecast to spread more snow across western
and southern Montana and northern Wyoming with rain showers
farther south to northern Colorado. Showers will linger over
South Florida as much of the rest of the nation can expect a
dry day with sunshine. Hot weather will persist in the
Southwest, but a cooling trend is forecast for next week.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 105 at Thermal, CA
National Low Friday 7 at Daniel, WY
