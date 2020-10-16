The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Friday, October 16, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As a cold front presses toward the Atlantic coast, a storm

will form along the front and strengthen quickly with heavy

rain from the coastal mid-Atlantic to New England today.

Localized flooding can occur in urban areas. A change to

snow is forecast late tonight into Saturday over the high

elevations of northern New England and in northeastern New

York state. Thunderstorms will rumble in the warm air over

the southeastern corner of the nation as dry and chilly air

settles over the Midwest with cool air over the South

Central states. Heat will remain over the Southwest as some

warming occurs in the coastal Northwest. As a storm drops

southeastward from Canada, colder air and snow will sweep

into the northern Rockies and High Plains at night.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 109 at Palm Springs, CA

National Low Thursday 9 at Daniel, WY

