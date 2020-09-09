The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, September 9, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Showers and thunderstorms will push northwestward over the
Southeast and part of the mid-Atlantic regions today. This
moisture will occur ahead of a tropical disturbance that
could evolve into a depression or storm prior to landfall
later Thursday. Most areas from the Gulf Coast to northern
New England will be warm and humid. A swath of rain is in
store from the southern Plains to the Great Lakes region.
This rain will fall along a blast of colder air that is
forecast to grind to a halt over the South Central states
and diminish in intensity as it reaches the Northeast later
this week. Snow is forecast to diminish over the central and
southern Rockies as dry air takes hold. Strong winds will
fan the flames of wildfires over the Southwest despite lower
temperatures. Much of the Northwest will be dry.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 106 at Thermal, CA
National Low Tuesday 14 at Dakota Hill, CO
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather