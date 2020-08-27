The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Thursday, August 27, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Hurricane Laura will push inland along the border of Texas
and Louisiana today. Catastrophic damage from storm surge
and high winds is forecast along the western coast of
Louisiana and part of the upper Texas coast. Even though the
hurricane will slowly lose intensity, flooding is in store
with damaging winds and severe thunderstorms, as well as the
risk of tornadoes along its northward path over the South
Central states. Farther northeast, a non-tropical system
will raise the risk of severe weather in the Northeast and
parts of the Ohio Valley while only a few storms dot the
Southeast states. Another disturbance is forecast to set off
thunderstorms from parts of Idaho to the Dakotas. Much of
the rest of the West can expect a dry day with sunshine.
Conditions will continue to favor the spread of wildfires.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 120 at Ocotillo Wells, CA
National Low Wednesday 37 at Mammoth Lakes, CA
_____
