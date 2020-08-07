The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Friday, August 7, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Showers and thunderstorms will again erupt in portions of
the Appalachians, mid-Atlantic and Southeast today as a
pocket of cool air from the Midwest comes in contact with
warm and humid air along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts. Some
of the storms can be heavy and gusty with the greatest
potential for downed trees and flash flooding in areas that
were hit by Isaias earlier this week. A few storms over the
Plains are forecast to be severe, especially across the
north where there is the risk of high winds, large hail,
flash flooding and a few tornadoes. Much of the area from
the Rockies to the Pacific coast will remain dry and sunny
with considerable heat over the interior Southwest. Ongoing
drought will continue the risk of wildfires.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 112 at Eloy, AZ
National Low Thursday 34 at Bodie State Park, CA
