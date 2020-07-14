The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, July 14, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
As a batch of slightly cooler air sprawls over the central
Appalachians today and humidity levels drop a bit over parts
of the mid-Atlantic and interior Southeast, more storms are
in store for portions of New England, Florida and the upper
Gulf coast. Heat will build over the middle Mississippi
Valley as heat and blazing sunshine sear the central and
southern Plains. As a batch of slightly cooler air invades
from Canada, thunderstorms are likely to be severe from the
Upper Midwest to parts of the northern and central Plains.
The greatest threats are likely to be high winds, large hail
and flash flooding. In the West, most areas will be dry and
sunny with a hot afternoon away from the Pacific coast. A
few storms are forecast to erupt over the interior Southwest
with a small number bringing drenching rain.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 124 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Monday 34 at Yellowstone N.P., WY
_____
