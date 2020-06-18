The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Thursday, June 18, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

The storm that brought days of heavy rain to the eastern

Carolinas will crawl northward and spark showers and

thunderstorms from the mid-Atlantic and upper Ohio Valley to

the Southeast today. The downpours will be less numerous

than recent days across the Carolinas, while those in the

mid-Atlantic will notice an uptick in humidity. Heat will

build north of the storms across northern New England,

commencing what will become a record-breaking heat wave in

many communities. Heat will also help to fuel locally severe

thunderstorms across the Plains this afternoon, while the

northern Rockies stay cool for June with lingering showers.

Despite less wind, the fire danger will remain elevated

across the Desert Southwest and Great Basin. Dry weather

will also span the West Coast.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 106 at Lamar, CO

National Low Wednesday 24 at Incline Village, NV

