The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Sunday, June 7, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Heavy rain and gusty winds from Cristobal will spread across

portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida

today as the storm approaches the Gulf Coast. Cristobal is

forecast to make landfall as a tropical storm late Sunday

afternoon or evening. Meanwhile, an area of high pressure

will bring record-challenging temperatures to the northern

Plains. High temperatures are expected to climb 15-20

degrees Fahrenheit above normal for the beginning of June.

On the western side of this heat, severe thunderstorms will

fire into the afternoon, threatening the Dakotas with

flooding rainfall, damaging winds, large hail and even a

tornado. Dry and seasonable conditions will remain in place

for the Northeast, while wet weather continues in the

Northwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 105 at El Paso, TX

National Low Saturday 26 at Cabin Lake, OR

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather