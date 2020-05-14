The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Thursday, May 14, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
An area of high pressure sliding east off the Southeast
coast will bring very warm and dry weather to much of the
Southeast today. Low pressure moving through the Upper
Midwest and Great Lakes will produce rain and embedded
thunderstorms, mainly early in the western Great Lakes, and
shift eastward through the day. Showers and thunderstorms
will pester areas farther south, from the Ohio Valley into
the Mississippi Valley and central and southern Plains.
Severe thunderstorms are expected to erupt late in the day
from eastern Kansas into northern Illinois and head
southeastward into the evening. A system will also create
coastal rain and interior showers and thunderstorms in the
Northwest, bringing some drought relief to the region. The
Desert Southwest will be seasonably warm and dry.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 98 at Pecos, TX
National Low Wednesday 10 at Roscommon, MI
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather