The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Thursday, April 16, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Unseasonably cold air will stretch from the northern Rockies

to the Northeast today. Aside from spotty, leftover snow

showers around the eastern Great Lakes and central and

northern Appalachians, the Northeast will be dry. However,

snow from a storm over the Rockies is forecast to streak

eastward across parts of the central Plains during the day

then the Midwest at night. A narrow zone of a few inches

of snow can occur. Heavy snow will begin to taper off over

the central and northern Rockies as snow showers linger into

the nighttime hours. Rain showers will occur over part of

the Great Basin west of the Rockies and south of the snow

area over the Plains. Showers and thunderstorms will bring

much-needed rain and a cooldown to the Florida Peninsula.

Most other areas of the South and the West will be dry.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 96 at West Palm Beach, FL

National Low Wednesday -9 at Atlantic City, WY

