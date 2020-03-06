The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Friday, March 6, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A double-barreled storm will affect the Northeast states
today. An Alberta clipper storm is forecast to spread snow
and flurries across the eastern Great Lakes and into the
Appalachians. As a storm moves northward offshore, moisture
from it will join the clipper storm to produce rain in part
of the mid-Atlantic region which may end as accumulating
snow at night. Dry weather may linger over eastern New
England into the evening hours. Much of the South will be
dry in the wake of severe weather and flooding from this
past week. In fact, much of the rest of the nation
outside of the Northeast will be dry with at least partial
sunshine. The only exception will be the Northwest, where
rain and mountain snow will move in from the Pacific Ocean.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 94 at West Palm Beach, FL
National Low Thursday -9 at Crested Butte, CO
