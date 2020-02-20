The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Thursday, February 20, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
The latest in a series of storms will bring drenching rain
and aggravate flooding problems in parts of the South today.
Many rivers in the region remain above flood stage from two
times the average rainfall for the year so far. Arctic air
will extend from the Midwest to the Northeast and into part
of the South. This cold air will lead to a significant
snowstorm from the southern Appalachians to part of the
North Carolina and southern Virginia coast into tonight.
Snow is also forecast for the Texas Panhandle. Aside from a
few bands of lake-effect snow, much of the Northeastern and
Midwestern states can expect dry weather. Much of the West
will be free of precipitation as well. Temperatures in most
areas west of the Rockies will be a few degrees above
average for the middle of February.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 90 at Immokalee, FL
National Low Wednesday -34 at Stanley, ID
