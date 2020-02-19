The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, February 19, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Colder air will invade the Northeast today. Lake-effect snow
and flurries are forecast from northern Michigan to parts of
Pennsylvania and New York state. Snow will taper to flurries
over northern Maine in the wake of the recent storm. Cold
air will begin to push into the South as well. Rain will
linger from coastal North Carolina to central Texas while
showers and thunderstorms invade the Florida Peninsula. A
storm will take shape over the northwestern Gulf coast and
cause an area of snow over the central Plains and Rockies to
expand over part of the lower Mississippi Valley at night.
Much of the rest of the Central states will be dry and cold.
Most areas west of the Rockies will be dry and sunny with
temperatures a few degrees Fahrenheit above average.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 94 at Falfurrias, TX
National Low Tuesday -32 at Daniel, WY
