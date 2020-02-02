The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Sunday, February 2, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Lingering snow showers and flurries will be in store for

parts of the lower Great Lakes and interior Northeast today.

A strengthening storm system will push rain and mountain

snow along the Washington and Oregon coastlines, the eastern

portion of the Great Basin and the northern Rockies. A

potent area of high pressure will set up shop over the

western Gulf Coast and dry weather will prevail from the

Southeast and mid-Atlantic through the Plains and Southwest.

Plentiful sunshine will stretch across much of these regions

while temperatures run 5-10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal

for this time of the year. With very dry and breezy

conditions across portions of West Texas and northeastern

New Mexico, a fire threat will develop in these areas.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 88 at Yorba Linda, CA

National Low Saturday -10 at Antero Reservoir, CO

