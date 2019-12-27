The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Friday, December 27, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A weak storm sweeping into the Northeast today will put an

end to the region's dry spell. Spotty showers are forecast

to dampen areas from the central Appalachians to southern

New England while a bit of ice and snow causes slippery

travel in Maine. Mild conditions are in store across the

South up into the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic states.

Showers will gather across the Southeast as beneficial rain

arrives in the drought-stricken southern Plains. The North

Central states will be dry during the day before snow, rain

and an icy mix arrives at night. A snowstorm will begin to

unfold over the Four Corners states, with rain expected in

the lower elevations. California will get a break from rain

and mountain snow as drier conditions move in. A few

flurries are forecast across the northern Rockies.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 83 at Naples, FL

National Low Thursday -11 at Big Piney, WY

