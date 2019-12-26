The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Thursday, December 26, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Much of the eastern half of the country will be dry and mild

underneath a broad area of high pressure today. A few

showers are forecast to break out over far South Florida and

the lower Mississippi Valley. A weak storm skirting along

the Canadian border will bring a period of snow and mixed

precipitation to the Upper Midwest. Cooler air is forecast

to funnel in behind the storm across the central Plains.

Meanwhile, Southern California will get walloped by heavy

rainfall that can trigger flash flooding and mudslides.

Travel-snarling snow is also anticipated in the higher

terrain, including the mountains north of Los Angeles. Rain

and mountain snow will reach Arizona overnight. The rest

of the West will be mainly dry and chilly with just a few

flurries flying in the Rockies.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 84 at Falfurrias, TX

National Low Wednesday -7 at Briggsdale, CO

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather