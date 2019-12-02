The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Monday, December 2, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A major storm will produce snow from eastern and central
Pennsylvania to southern New England today. The same storm
will bring rain along the mid-Atlantic coast, but a change
to accumulating snow is forecast in some areas at night.
Snow showers will linger over the Ohio Valley and central
and southern Appalachians. Much of the balance of the
eastern two-thirds of the nation, as well as much of the
Southwest will be dry. Chilly air will extend to most areas
east of the Rockies. Meanwhile, a storm will continue to
bring heavy rain with heavy mountain snow to Northern
California. The storm will bring several inches of rain to
the lower elevations and several feet of snow to the high
country. Some snow will also extend inland over part of the
interior West.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 85 at Miami, FL
National Low Sunday -19 at Boulder, WY
