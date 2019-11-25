The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Monday, November 25, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Snow will linger for a time in northern Maine, while much of
the balance of the northeast can expect a dry day today in
the wake of the recent storm with rain and snow. Some rain
showers are forecast to reach from southern Ontario to part
of western New York state later on. Much of the area from
the mid-Atlantic and southern Atlantic coasts to the
Mississippi Valley, central and southern Plains and
Southwest can expect a dry day with at least partial
sunshine. Meanwhile, a storm will cruise along the Canada
border with snow and snow showers from northern Michigan to
northern and eastern North Dakota. A separate storm will
produce a batch of snow from the Cascades in Oregon and
Washington to the northern Rockies in Montana and Wyoming.
Rain will fall along the Washington and Oregon coasts.
SPECIAL WEATHER
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 85 at Marathon, FL
National Low Sunday -12 at Antero Reservoir, CO
