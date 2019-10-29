The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, October 29, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
High pressure drifting off the New England coast will lead
to an easterly flow off the ocean for the mid-Atlantic and
New England today. This will lead to plenty of cloud cover
and some patchy drizzle, especially in the morning. Despite
the clouds, it will remain mild, with afternoon temperatures
still a few degrees above normal for late October for most.
A subtle disturbance will lead to some rain and
thunderstorms in the Southeast. Rain and drizzle will also
break out in the southern Plains as a new storm system
begins to develop along a front in the region. A disturbance
sliding south through the central Rockies will bring periods
of snow to the region. Windy conditions in the Northwest
will begin to push into California, bringing back dangerous
fire weather to the region.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 93 at Immokalee, FL
National Low Monday -18 at Rawlins, WY
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather