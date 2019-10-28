The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, October 28, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

High pressure will build over the Northeast today, promoting

dry conditions across the region with sun and some clouds. A

cold front lingering over central Florida will bring

occasional showers and thunderstorms to the state;

otherwise, the Southeast is forecast to be dry and

seasonally warm. Meanwhile, a small storm system will move

out of the Rockies and into the central Plains, spreading

snow from Colorado into Kansas. On the warmer side of this

system, showers will develop across Oklahoma and into

northern Texas. Farther north, another storm system will

arrive in the Northwest and bring a new round of snow to the

northern Rockies. High winds will begin to relax across

California.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 93 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Sunday 2 at Lake Yellowstone, WY

