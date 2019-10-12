The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Saturday, October 12, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A storm stalling in the Upper Midwest today will bring gusty
winds and periods of snow to North Dakota, eastern South
Dakota, Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin. This storm will
also help to hold cool air and dry weather across much of
the Plains. This will also send a wave of rain showers,
along with cooler air, into parts of the Northeast and
mid-Atlantic. The southern Atlantic Seaboard, however, will
remain dry and warm. There could be a late-day shower or two
along the Florida Panhandle and eastern Louisiana
coastlines. Dry weather from the south-central United States
will extend across the Rockies and the western half of the
country. Lesser winds should help to create better
conditions for fighting the wildfires in California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 100 at McAllen, TX
National Low Friday -10 at West Yellowstone, MT
_____
