The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Sunday, October 6, 2019

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A cold front will extend from the interior Northeast and

Ohio Valley to the Ark-La-Tex region today. This front will

bring showers, as well as some thunder for the Tennessee

Valley on south. Some moisture will also be sufficient to

create showers and thunderstorms across parts of Florida and

the Louisiana Gulf Coast. Breezy but dry conditions are

expected across the Great Lakes and Northern Plains, while

high pressure dominates over the Northern Rockies. In

addition to bring dry weather, this high will also create

windy conditions across parts of California. The combination

of dry weather and windy conditions will bring an elevated

fire threat to parts of Northern and Southern California.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 104 at Jasper, AL

National Low Saturday 11 at Lyman, WY

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather