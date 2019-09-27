The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Friday, September 27, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Slightly cooler air will settle over the Northeast under
sunshine today. Meanwhile, heat is forecast to continue over
much of the South with sunshine. A batch of showers and
heavier thunderstorms is in store for the Carolinas and
parts of Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia. A strong push of
cooler air will overspread the northern Plains. Along the
leading edge of this cooler air, showers, thunderstorms and
locally severe weather will extend across the central Plains
and the western and central Great Lakes region. Areas of
rain and high-country snow is expected to break out over the
northern and central Rockies. This will evolve into a major
early season snowstorm with localized blizzard conditions
this weekend. Rain will fall on the coastal Northwest, while
much of the Southwest is dry.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 102 at Macon, GA
National Low Thursday 23 at Walden, CO
