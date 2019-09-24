The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, September 24, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Much cooler air will slice across the Northeast today as
clouds and showers linger from upstate New York to northern
New England. Areas from southern New England and the
mid-Atlantic to the Ohio Valley and central Great Lakes can
expect dry weather and sunshine. Much of Florida will be
sunny and hot while showers and thunderstorms dampen areas
from southwestern Georgia to portions of Kansas, Oklahoma
and northern Texas. Another batch of showers and
thunderstorms will drop across the northern Plains. Tropical
moisture from Mario will contribute to torrential downpours,
flooding and gusty thunderstorms in parts of Arizona and New
Mexico. Showers are in store for coastal Washington and
Oregon. The rest of the West can expect sunshine. Hot, windy
conditions will raise the risk of wildfires in California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 103 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Monday 16 at Angel Fire, NM
