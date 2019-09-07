The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Saturday, September 7, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Along the New England coast, conditions will gradually
improve today as Hurricane Dorian moves into the Canadian
Maritime Provinces, spreading high winds, heavy rain,
flooding and rough surf into the region. Interior parts of
the Northeast can expect a stray shower or two as a weak
storm system moves into the region. Farther south, dry
weather will prevail as heat builds across the Southeast.
High temperatures will climb to near triple digits in the
Deep South and into the southern Plains. A storm system in
the northern Plains is forecast to bring a little rain to
North Dakota, while spotty showers and thunderstorms develop
from South Dakota to Iowa. A couple of thunderstorms will
dot the mountains in the Great Basin; otherwise, the West
will be largely dry with sunshine and patchy clouds.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 115 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Friday 23 at Bodie State Park, CA
