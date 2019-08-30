The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Friday, August 30, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A mosaic of showers and thunderstorms are in store for the

southeastern corner of the nation today. However, these are

not associated with Dorian, which is located northeast of

the Bahamas. Rather, they are from lingering moisture and a

stalled front. A narrow swath of showers and thunderstorms

will extend from northern New England to the Ohio Valley.

Farther west, a more broad swath of showers and storms with

localized severe weather is forecast from the northwest Gulf

coast to the central Plains and the northern Rockies. A few

storms will also erupt and dot the interior Southwest. Much

of the balance of the nation can expect rain-free conditions

with at least partial sunshine. A reinforcing batch of

cooler, less humid air will push across the Upper Midwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 117 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Thursday 27 at Yellowstone N.P., WY

