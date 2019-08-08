The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Thursday, August 8, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Two waves of air will push into the United States from

Canada to produce an area of lower temperature and humidity

levels from the Upper Midwest to the Northeast today. As one

batch of storms moves off the New England coast, a second

round of thunderstorms will extend from the eastern Great

Lakes to part of the Ohio Valley. While many of these storms

could bring brief, torrential downpours, some of the

stronger storms may produce damaging wind gusts, hail and

even an isolated tornado. Meanwhile, hot and humid air will

linger in the Deep South and build over the southern Plains.

A few storms will erupt in the steamy air in the Southeast,

while the risk of flash flooding is likely to be greatest

over the central and southern Plains. A few storms will

riddle the interior West.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 119 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Wednesday 36 at Stanley, ID

