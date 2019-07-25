The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Thursday, July 25, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A vast area of unusually dry air for late July will extend
from Texas and the lower Mississippi Valley to the interior
Southeast, Midwest and Northeast today. The weather in this
zone will feature a cool morning and evening with a warm
afternoon in between. Showers and thunderstorms with high
humidity will linger over Florida and part of southern
Georgia. Storms in this area may lead to flooding. A batch
of severe thunderstorms is forecast to roll eastward across
the Dakotas to Minnesota and northern Nebraska. Some of
these storms can bring damaging winds and hail. Meanwhile, a
few thunderstorms will erupt over the interior Southwest in
response to the late-starting North American monsoon.
Isolated storms in this area can produce both blowing dust
and flash flooding. The rest of the West will be dry.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 118 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Wednesday 30 at Odell Lake, OR
