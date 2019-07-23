The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, July 24, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Sunshine, along with pleasant and less humid air, will
return to the Northeast and mid-Atlantic tomorrow. A few
showers will dot parts of the Great Lakes region as a weak
disturbance slides across the region. Showers and heavy
drenching storms will stretch from the Florida Peninsula to
southeastern Georgia and the immediate Carolina coastline as
a weakening frontal boundary stalls out across the area. An
area of high pressure will bring cool but pleasant air to
the Plains and Midwest, while heat continues to bake much of
the West. The exception will be in the Pacific Northwest,
where cooler air will replace the early week heat. The
monsoon will trigger thunderstorms that may cause localized
flash flooding issues across the Four Corners region, while
also enhancing the risk for dust storms.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 107 at Thermal, CA
National Low Tuesday 37 at Leadville, CO
_____
