The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Friday, June 7, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A wedge of dry air will spread sunshine from the Great Lakes

region to the New England and upper mid-Atlantic coasts

today. Farther south, a broad area of rain and thunderstorms

is forecast to extend from the middle and lower Mississippi

Valley to the Southeast coast. Within this area, enough rain

can fall to aggravate existing flooding in central areas and

raise new concerns for flooding farther to the east. A few

of the thunderstorms near and south of Interstate 20 can

become severe for a time. A more concentrated zone of severe

storms will mark the leading edge of cooler air from the

northern High Plains to the central Rockies. Much of the

Northwest will be strewn with clouds, showers and cool air.

Meanwhile, warm wather and sunshine are in store for much of

the Southwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 114 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Thursday 29 at Leadville, CO

