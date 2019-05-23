The Nation's Weather

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm slicing into a surge of warmth will cause severe

thunderstorms, including isolated tornadoes, to ignite

across New York state, the mid-Atlantic and upper Ohio

Valley this afternoon and evening. A few showers and less

intense thunderstorms will extend into the mid-Mississippi

Valley. Most of the South, meanwhile, will stay very warm.

Another storm will spark more severe weather from the Texas

Panhandle to eastern Nebraska and neighboring Iowa. North of

the severe weather, rain will dampen the rest of the central

Plains. This large storm will also bring rain and

high-elevation snow showers as well as unseasonably cool

conditions to most of the West. Washington and western

Oregon, away from the coast, will be the exceptions as

temperatures climb above normal highs.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 101 at Presidio, TX

National Low Wednesday 16 at Bridgeport, CA

