The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, May 13, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A miserable day is unfolding in the Northeast today as more

rain falls and temperatures are held 10 to 20 degrees below

normal. Enough cold air will be in place for snow to fall in

the higher elevations, as well as in some of the lower

elevations in northern New England. Meanwhile, most of the

South will turn drier as showers and thunderstorms are

suppressed to eastern North Carolina and Florida. Despite

some sunshine, river flooding will persist in the lower

Mississippi Valley and eastern Texas. Severe thunderstorms

will threaten western Texas, mainly in the afternoon and

evening. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will dot the

northern High Plains and northern Rockies. Most of the West

will otherwise be dry as heat builds back in the interior

Southwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 104 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Sunday 15 at Bodie State Park, CA

