The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Monday, May 13, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A miserable day is unfolding in the Northeast today as more
rain falls and temperatures are held 10 to 20 degrees below
normal. Enough cold air will be in place for snow to fall in
the higher elevations, as well as in some of the lower
elevations in northern New England. Meanwhile, most of the
South will turn drier as showers and thunderstorms are
suppressed to eastern North Carolina and Florida. Despite
some sunshine, river flooding will persist in the lower
Mississippi Valley and eastern Texas. Severe thunderstorms
will threaten western Texas, mainly in the afternoon and
evening. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will dot the
northern High Plains and northern Rockies. Most of the West
will otherwise be dry as heat builds back in the interior
Southwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 104 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Sunday 15 at Bodie State Park, CA
_____
