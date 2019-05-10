The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Friday, May 10, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Rain is forecast to soak much of New England on Friday with
the steadiest rain in the northern areas. However, a swath
of drenching showers and locally gusty thunderstorms is in
store from upstate New York to the southern Appalachians.
Isolated flash flooding and tree damage can occur. Farther
southwest, areas of heavy rain, gusty thunderstorms and
flooding will extend from the central Gulf coast to the
lower Mississippi Valley and central and coastal Texas. Most
areas from the central Great Lakes to the central Plains can
expect a dry day. A storm will cause showers to erupt over
parts of the northern Plains. Meanwhile, an unusual
weather pattern will continue in the West with chilly air,
showers, gusty storms and high country snow in the Southwest
and sunny and warm conditions in the Northwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
SPECIAL WEATHER
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 96 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Thursday 14 at Aspen Springs, CO
