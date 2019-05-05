The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Sunday, May 5, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Rain will continue to spread across the mid-Atlantic and
southern New England today. Across southeastern
Pennsylvania, New Jersey and the northern Delmarva
Peninsula, the heaviest rain is anticipated during the
morning hours. The same storm delivering the rain will cause
showers and thunderstorms to rumble across the Southeast.
Some of the thunderstorms can turn severe across the coastal
plain of the Carolinas and southeastern Georgia. While dry
and mild weather will span areas from the central Great
Lakes to the lower Mississippi Valley, severe thunderstorms
will once again target the southern High Plains during the
afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will stretch across the
North Central states with snow falling in Montana.
California will turn cooler with a few showers.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 102 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Saturday 13 at Gothic, CO
_____
