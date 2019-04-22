The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Monday, April 22, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
As was the theme over the Easter holiday weekend, New
England will stay unsettled today as more rain streams in. A
drier and milder day will unfold across most of the
mid-Atlantic as high pressure allows sunshine and warmth to
span the South. Meanwhile, a storm will spread rain across
the Upper Midwest with a few thunderstorms rumbling along
the rain's southern flank. Showers will linger back into the
central Plains as cooler air plunges in behind the storm's
cold front. The front will spark a narrow zone of severe
thunderstorms around the Texas Panhandle late in the day.
Rain and high-elevation snow showers will also dampen the
southern half of the Rockies as northern areas turn milder.
Warmth will build back across California, while rain returns
to western Washington.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 95 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Sunday 21 at Gothic, CO
_____
