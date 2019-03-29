The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Friday, March 29, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Warm air will build from the Deep South to the mid-Atlantic

and southeastern New England today. However, a large swath

of unsettled conditions will stretch from northern New

England to the Ohio Valley, central and southern Plains and

the central Rockies. Rain will fall along a large part of

this zone with enough to aggravate flooding in the Central

states. Locally severe storms are forecast for parts of the

central and southern Plains while locally heavy snow falls

from Wyoming to Colorado and parts of Nebraska and South

Dakota. Dry weather will hold over the northern tier of the

Central states, as well as in Southern California and part

of the Southwest. Rain showers are anticipated west of the

Rockies from Idaho and Utah to Northern California, Oregon

and southern Washington.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 91 at Presidio, TX

National Low Thursday 9 at Berlin, NH

