The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Thursday, March 21, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
As a storm moves northward along the mid-Atlantic coast
today, it will strengthen rapidly. Rain will expand
northward to southern and western New England and extend
westward through the southern Appalachians and the eastern
part of the Ohio Valley. As colder air arrives, rain will
mix with and change to snow in parts of the central
Appalachians and in western New England. Rain and snow will
spread over northeastern New England at night as winds
increase farther to the southwest. Most areas from the
northern Plains to the Gulf coast can expect a dry day as
colder air moves southward across the Midwest. A moderate
storm with rain and mountain snow will affect areas from
southern Oregon to New Mexico and western Texas. Warm and
dry air will hold over the northern tier of the Northwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 86 at Eloy, AZ
National Low Wednesday -16 at Walden, CO
