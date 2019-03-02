The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Saturday, March 2, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
While a storm brings rain along the upper mid-Atlantic
coast, moderate snow will fall over southeastern New England
to part of the lower Hudson Valley today. Intermittent snow
is forecast to extend farther to the west to the central
Great Lakes region. More rain is expected to gather along
the Gulf coast and break out over the southern Plains. A
blast of Arctic air will begin to push southeastward across
the Plains. A new storm will begin to emerge from the
central Rockies, where heavy snow is in store. This swath of
heavy snow will begin to extend eastward across the central
Plains as the day progress and then reach the middle
Mississippi and lower Ohio valleys at night. Drenching rain
and heavy mountain snow will extend from California to Utah.
Much of the Northwest and the deserts can expect a dry day.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 88 at Immokalee, FL
National Low Friday -26 at Champion, MI
