The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Monday, February 4, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Following morning fog, today will turn out generally sunny
and dry up and down the East Coast. A disturbance moving
through the Great Lakes region will bring cool, breezy and
damp conditions to the Midwest and Ohio Valley. Snow is
expected across Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and the Upper
Peninsula of Michigan as well. While drizzly weather extends
down through the Mississippi Valley, dry and calm conditions
will remain in place over much of the Plains. This will be
in stark contrast to the western U.S., where a storm is
expected to promote high-elevation snow in the central and
northern Rockies, Interior Northwest and over the Sierra
Mountains. Otherwise, rounds of rain will perpetuate the
flood and mudslide threat across California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 86 at Tamiami, FL
National Low Sunday -21 at Clayton Lake, ME
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather