The Nation's Weather for Sunday, January 20, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
The major winter storm will continue to slam the Northeast
today with a blizzard further burying upstate New York and
far northern New England. There can be an icy mix or rain
changing to a brief period of wintry mix in southern parts
of New York and New England. Rain will depart the
mid-Atlantic coast in the morning. On the backside of the
storm, biting winds will usher Arctic air from the Midwest
and into the Northeast. Lake-effect snow showers will stream
downwind of Great Lakes with snow showers also occurring
over the central and southern Appalachians. As morning rain
and thunderstorms clear South Florida in the morning, the
South will be brisk and much colder. The southern High
Plains will turn milder ahead of the storm returning rain
and mountain snow to Northern California and the Northwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 83 at Sebring, FL
National Low Saturday -42 at Kabetogama, MN
