The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Saturday, January 19, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A major storm will spread heavy snow and blizzard conditions
from parts of Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan,
Pennsylvania and New York state today. Snowfall will ramp up
to 2-3 inches per hour as the storm spreads over the
interior Northeast. Rain and thunderstorms are forecast
farther south from the Tennessee Valley and lower
mid-Atlantic to the Gulf coast with the risk of severe
weather over the lower part of the Mississippi Valley. In
between the snow and rain, a zone of ice will build up from
part of the Ohio Valley to the upper part of the
mid-Atlantic region. A blast of Arctic air will roll
southward over the Plains. In comparison, a weaker storm
will bring drenching rain and locally heavy mountain snow
from Northern California to Washington and Idaho with lesser
snow showers over Montana and North Dakota.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 86 at McAllen, TX
National Low Friday -28 at Cotton, MN
