The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Friday, January 4, 2019

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Another batch of snow is forecast to graze part of northern

New England today, while dry weather holds over much of the

rest of the Northeast; however, a storm with drenching rain

will pivot from the lower Mississippi Valley to the southern

Appalachians. Rain is forecast to push northward across

Kentucky, West Virginia and Virginia as the day progresses.

Enough rain may fall on parts of the South Central and

Southeastern states to aggravate urban, small stream and

river flooding issues. A few storms may become strong for a

time in the eastern part of the Carolinas, coastal Georgia

and northeastern Florida. Much of the Upper Midwest, Plains,

Rockies and Southwest can expect a dry day with areas of

sunshine. Drenching rain and high country snow are in store

for part of the Northwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 88 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Thursday -33 at Waverly, CO

_____

