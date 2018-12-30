The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Sunday, December 30, 2018
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Dry conditions with areas of sunshine are forecast from the
Great Lakes to the coastal Northeast today. Frigid air in
the North Central states is expected to moderate during the
afternoon while most areas are expected to have a dry day.
Meanwhile, rain will gather over the South Central to
Southeastern states. The rain will erupt near the boundary
between chilly air to the north and warm air over Florida
and the Gulf of Mexico. A reinforcing surge of arctic air is
expected to charge southeastward across the northern Rockies
and Snake River Basin regions. Snow and strong wind gusts
will accompany the cold blast and can create localized
whiteouts. Rain showers will fall along the immediate
Northwest coast. Much of California and the Southwest can
expect a tranquil day.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 90 at Immokalee, FL
National Low Saturday -29 at Potato Lake, MN
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather