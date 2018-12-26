The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, December 26, 2018

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Areas of the northern Plains that missed out on a white

Christmas will deal with disruptive snow and difficult

travel as a storm emerges from the Rockies today. Severe

weather will threaten parts of Texas and southern Oklahoma.

Gusty winds will whip more of the southern Plains. In

between the snow and violent thunderstorms, rain will soak

the central Plains. Ahead of the storm, high pressure will

promote calm weather across most of the East. Snow showers

will make places downwind of the eastern Great Lakes the

exception. Showers will also dampen the Florida Keys. A

gusty breeze will stir rough seas at the Atlantic beaches of

South Florida. Meanwhile, another storm will cause rain and

interior snow to return to the Northwest. The Southwest will

stay dry with temperatures typical of late December.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 83 at McAllen, TX

National Low Tuesday -4 at Massena, NY

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather