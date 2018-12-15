The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Saturday, December 15, 2018

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Rain will soak areas from the Ohio and Tennessee valleys to

the middle part of the Atlantic coast today. Enough rain is

forecast to fall to cause urban and small stream flooding.

Some of the major rivers in the eastern parts of the

Carolinas, southern Virginia and eastern Georgia will reach

moderate to major flood stage. Drenching showers and locally

gusty thunderstorms are forecast to affect central and South

Florida. As rain spreads into the central Appalachians later

in the day and at night, a few pockets of ice and snow are

likely. Much of the rest of the nation can expect dry

weather and at least partial sunshine today. Temperatures

will generally be at or slightly above average with a few

exceptions, especially within the rain area in the South.

Clouds and showers will approach western Washington state.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 88 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Friday -17 at Crested Butte, CO

