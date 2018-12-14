The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Saturday, December 15, 2018

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

The country will remain largely void of arctic air, snow and

ice tomorrow, though a storm with rain can bring travel

disruptions to parts of the East. The heaviest rain will

have exited the southern Atlantic Seaboard, though lingering

showers can still lead to a dreary day across the Tennessee

Valley and Southeast. The steadiest rain will stretch across

the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic. Dry air firmly in place

across the northern tier will keep rain away from New

England. Most areas from the Intermountain West to the

Central states can expect a dry day with some sunshine. Mild

air will build across the High Plains. Spotty showers may

dampen Northern California ahead of the next storm set to

pummel the Northwest on Sunday.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 88 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Friday -17 at Crested Butte, CO

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather