The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Saturday, December 15, 2018
NATIONAL SUMMARY
The country will remain largely void of arctic air, snow and
ice tomorrow, though a storm with rain can bring travel
disruptions to parts of the East. The heaviest rain will
have exited the southern Atlantic Seaboard, though lingering
showers can still lead to a dreary day across the Tennessee
Valley and Southeast. The steadiest rain will stretch across
the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic. Dry air firmly in place
across the northern tier will keep rain away from New
England. Most areas from the Intermountain West to the
Central states can expect a dry day with some sunshine. Mild
air will build across the High Plains. Spotty showers may
dampen Northern California ahead of the next storm set to
pummel the Northwest on Sunday.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 88 at Immokalee, FL
National Low Friday -17 at Crested Butte, CO
