The Nation's Weather for Monday, August 20, 2018
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A wedge of dry air will allow most places in the Northeast
to start the week free of rain and comfortable today. The
opposite will be the case to the south and west. Rain and
thunderstorms will soak the Mississippi and Ohio valleys and
places eastward to the Carolinas. Localized flash flooding
may occur. On the backside of the rain, brisk winds will
usher cool air across the Plains. The cool press, however,
will stop short of reaching central and southern Texas.
Another storm will sweep cooler air and some rain into the
northern Rockies. Little of the thunderstorms that erupt
across the smoky Northwest will produce rain. That combined
with locally gusty winds will further elevate the fire
danger. The Southwest will continue to sizzle.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 122 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Sunday 32 at Bodie State Park, CA
