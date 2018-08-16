The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Thursday, August 16, 2018

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A lull in the showers and thunderstorms will continue today

in much of the Northeast. However, a new batch of downpours

will raise the risk of isolated flash and urban flooding

from the southern Plains to the middle Mississippi and Ohio

valleys. Downpours are forecast to reach the western slopes

of the Appalachians, where isolated flooding cannot be ruled

out prior to the end of the week. A few heavy storms are

likely to be scattered over the Deep South and along the

Carolina coast. Storms may become locally severe in parts of

Nebraska and Kansas. While a few widely separated storms are

likely to pop up over the interior Southwest and the

northern Rockies, much of the West can expect fire weather

with hot and dry conditions to continue.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 117 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Wednesday 23 at West Yellowstone, MT

_____

