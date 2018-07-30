The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, July 30, 2018

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Showers and thunderstorms will spread across the

mid-Atlantic and Southeast today. Beachgoers along the

Southeast coast should be cautious of rough surf and

dangerous rip currents. Showers and thunderstorms will fire

across the Ohio Valley. Thunderstorms will erupt once again

across the Mississippi Valley and the central and southern

Plains. A much cooler day is anticipated for Oklahoma and

the Texas Panhandle, but central and southern Texas will

remain hot and dry with temperatures once again surging over

100. A few showers and storms will dot the Rockies;

otherwise, it will be another hot and dry day across the

West with temperatures surging into the 90s and 100s across

the interior. This will provide little relief to areas

currently affected by wildfires.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 112 at Needles, CA

National Low Sunday 34 at Leadville, CO

_____

