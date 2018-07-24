The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, July 24, 2018

NATIONAL SUMMARY

An elevated risk of flooding will continue over the eastern

quarter to third of the nation today. The routine eastward

movement of weather systems has paused. Instead, a northward

flow of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic

Ocean will lead to repeating rounds of drenching showers and

gusty thunderstorms. The pattern may bring 10 inches of rain

to some communities before diminishing later this week.

Farther west, most areas around the Mississippi Valley will

be free of rain. Heat is forecast to shrink southward over

the South Central states but will build west of the Rockies.

The excessive heat and local breezes will elevate the risk

of wildfires. A few storms are likely to become severe over

parts of the central Rockies and High Plains.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 125 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Monday 31 at Wisdom, MT

